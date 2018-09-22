Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Okemos Reveals New Turf Field

By Alec Reo & Connor Matthes 11 minutes ago

Okemos High School has a new synthetic turf field, which was revealed to the public on Friday night prior to the Grand Ledge at Okemos football game.
Credit G. Aaron Klotz

Prior to the Grand Ledge at Okemos high school football game on Friday night, the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new turf field for Okemos Athletics. 

Credit Connor Matthes / WKAR

The Grewal family donated a gift of over a half million dollars, marking the largest private donation in Okemos Athletics history. The new synthetic turf field will host football, soccer, and lacrosse games and the planning of the new field has been years in the making. 

Okemos athletic director Ira Childress spoke with Current Sports production assistants Alec Reo and Connor Matthes about the new field on Friday night.

Ira Childress, Okemos High School athletic director.
Credit Connor Matthes / WKAR

Okemos went on to beat Grand Ledge, 9-7, moving to 3-2 on the season. 

Tags: 
Okemos High School
WKAR
Current Sports
Alec Reo
Connor Matthes
Ira Childress
Turf Field
Grand Ledge High School
High School Football