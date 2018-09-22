Okemos Reveals New Turf Field

Prior to the Grand Ledge at Okemos high school football game on Friday night, the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new turf field for Okemos Athletics.

The Grewal family donated a gift of over a half million dollars, marking the largest private donation in Okemos Athletics history. The new synthetic turf field will host football, soccer, and lacrosse games and the planning of the new field has been years in the making.

Okemos athletic director Ira Childress spoke with Current Sports production assistants Alec Reo and Connor Matthes about the new field on Friday night.

Okemos went on to beat Grand Ledge, 9-7, moving to 3-2 on the season.