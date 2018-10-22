Palisades Nuclear Plant In Michigan Shut Down For Repairs

The Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is shut down for repairs ahead of a planned refueling outage.

Officials say operators shut down the reactor Oct. 13 for work on a degrading control rod drive seal and during the maintenance an internal transformer fault occurred, resulting in the loss of power supply to several components. The plant says it remained in safe and stable condition.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said last week that radioactive water leaked through the seal, but it never reached outside the plant's barriers and there's no threat to the public.

The plant is owned by New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., which plans to close it in 2022. The plant is in Van Buren County's Covert Township, along Lake Michigan.

