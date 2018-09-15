Photography Festival To Celebrate Detroit, Suburbs Diversity

A civil and human rights organization is holding an outdoor photography festival celebrating diverse people, places and perspectives in Detroit and its suburbs.

The Focus: On Detroit festival was set for Saturday in the HOPE Village neighborhood surrounding Focus: HOPE's campus on Detroit's west side.

Focus: HOPE says the event would feature works by established and emerging photographers, including youth and community members who have participated in the organization's photography programs.

Its culmination was a planned three-hour light show where images and optical illusions were set to be projected onto the nearby 12-story Bell Building.

Focus: HOPE is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It was founded in 1968, a year after deadly riots decimated some Detroit neighborhoods. The organization has developed numerous programs aimed at overcoming racism, poverty and injustice.

