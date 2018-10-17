Plans In Works For $250 Million Solar Farm In Mid-Michigan

Plans are in the works for a roughly $250 million solar farm in mid-Michigan.

The Flint Journal reports that Ranger Power's project being detailed Wednesday would be built on 1,200 acres (486 hectares) of land in Shiawassee County's Hazelton and Venice townships.

Representatives of Ranger Power say they have lease agreements or purchase options for the land, which is mostly farmland and vacant property.

Officials say construction at the site about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit could begin by the end of 2019 and the solar farm could be operational by 2020.