Poldark | Final Season | MASTERPIECE

Sundays, Sep. 30-Nov. 18, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Poldark returns! The newest and final season of Poldark is back on WKAR Sunday nights.

It's 1976, and to defend Cornwall and those he loves from an empowered George, Ross Poldark must play the political game on a journey that takes him to the nation's capital and into new perils.

Episode 1 | Sunday, Sep. 30

The Prime Minister calls an election; Demelza feels trapped; Sam and Drake are accused of murder.

Episode 2 | Sunday, Oct. 7

The Poldarks examine their relationship; the Enyses are expecting; Ross is offered a candidacy.

Episode 3 | Sunday, Oct. 14

Ross finds notoriety in London; the Enyses' daughter is born; George *make* a dangerous new friend.

Episode 4 | Sunday, Oct. 21

George plots his return to Westminister; Ross returns home; tragedy strikes in Cornwall.

Episode 5 | Sunday, Oct. 28

Ross faces failure in Parliament; Demelza continues her matchmaking efforts.

Episode 6 | Sunday, Nov. 4

George tries to ruin a rival; Ross and Demelza have a passionate getaway in London.

Episode 7 | Sunday, Nov. 11

The Warleggans' happiness is threatened; the Poldarks encounter deadly complications.

Episode 8 | Sunday, Nov. 18

Ross tries to mend things with Demelza; George tells Elizabeth of his knighthood.

Poldark, Season 4 is a Mammoth Screen production for the BBC and MASTERPIECE. Based on the novels by Winston Graham, it is written and created for television by Debbie Horsfield, produced by Michael Ray and directed by Joss Agnew and Brian Kelly. The executive producers are Debbie Horsfield, Karen Thrussel and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC and Rebecca Eaton for MASTERPIECE. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

About MASTERPIECE

Winner of 86 Primtetime Emmys and 16 Peabody Awards, MASTERPIECE has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Rebecca Eaton is the executive producer of the series. Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Farmers Insurance with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust. Presented on PBS by WGBH Boston, MASTERPIECE is known for recent hits such as Sherlock, Downton Abbey, and Victoria, and beloved classics such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga and Poldark.