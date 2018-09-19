Police Make About 10 Arrests While Clearing Homeless Camp

Police have made about 10 arrests while clearing out a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that's been a focus of protests since last month seeking better resources for homeless people.

The city of Kalamazoo had set a Tuesday evening deadline for people to leave Bronson Park and police arrived Wednesday morning, about 12 hours after the deadline passed, to clear the camp. Police dismantled tents and arrested protesters who remained.

Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas tells the Kalamazoo Gazette city Commissioner Shannon Sykes Nehring was arrested for resisting and obstructing police.

Sykes Nehring, who had joined the protesters, said: "They don't go without me."

Homelessness has been in the spotlight in Kalamazoo in recent weeks since a proposal to crack down on sleeping and camping in city parks drew criticism.