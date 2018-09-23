Police: Suspect In 2 Deaths Fatally Shot Himself

A man suspected in the deaths of two people inside their western Michigan home is believed to have fatally shot himself after holding his wife and two young children hostage during a standoff with police at another location.

The Kent County sheriff's office and Wyoming police say officers found the suspect dead just after midnight Sunday in an apartment in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids.

WOOD-TV reports that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wyoming officers went to the apartment looking for the man after the bodies of a man and woman were found Saturday morning in Spencer Township, northeast of Grand Rapids. He refused to leave the apartment and authorities learned Saturday evening that the man's wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, were being held inside. The woman and children were later released.