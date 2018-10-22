Police: Suspect In Killing of MSU Student In Custody

The East Lansing Police Department confirmed a 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with the killing of a Michigan State University student.

Police said the Mississippi man, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident in Grove City, Ohio. Authorities are now working through the process of extraditing the suspect to Michigan.

The shooting occured early the morning of October 12th at 25 East Apartments on the 2500 block of Abbot Road. 

The victim was 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas, a student at Michigan State University.

