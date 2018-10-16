Pop-Up Stories Storyteller Finds Joy in Ramen Noodles

Our Pop-Up Stories Public Storytelling events are intended to be community connectors that invite the public to share their experiences on a topic at hand.

Erik Lyman shares how a stranger's kindness resulted in a cart runneth over of his favorite bargain foods.

During our last event at the Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson, we both laughed and cried hearing about an array of Random Acts of Kindness. One of the storytellers was a young man named Eric Lyman who made us appreciate the simple goodness of ramen noodles more than ever.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are cancelling the October 25th Pop-Up stories event which was scheduled to be held in Lansing.