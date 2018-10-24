Pop-Up Stories Storyteller Finds Strength in Kind Words

Have you ever been overwhelmed and someone’s kind words gave you the strength to keep going?

Lindsay Goodrich shares how a stranger's kind words gave the busy mom a boost when she needed it most.

That happened to Pop-Up Stories storyteller Lindsay Goodrich.

Our Pop-Up Stories Public Storytelling events are intended to be community connectors that invite the public to share their experiences on a topic at hand.

During our last event at the Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson, our belief in human goodness was revitalized as our storytellers shared tales on the theme of “Random Acts of Kindness.”

One of the speakers was a woman named Lindsay Goodrich who showed us how much words matter, especially to sometimes overwhelmed moms.