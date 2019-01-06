Public Invited To Meetings On Natural Resource Management

By 54 minutes ago
  • Trail
    Amanda Barberena / WKAR File Photo

Meetings are being held this month that allow Michigan residents to give input on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.

A Natural Resources Commission work planning session is scheduled Wednesday at the Ramada by Wyndam in Lansing.

The commission's regular meeting follows Thursday at Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

A Board of Foresters meeting also will be held Thursday at the DNR's Gaylord Customer Service Center.

On Jan. 16, the Western Upper Peninsula Citizens' Advisory Council is to meet at Baraga Lakeside Inn in Baraga.

Belle Isle Park's Advisory Committee will meet Jan. 17 at Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit.

The Pigeon River Country Advisory Council will meet Jan. 25 in Corwith Township Hall in Vanderbilt.

Tags: 
natural resource management
Outdoor Recreation
Natural Resources Commission
Board of Foresters
Western Upper Peninsula Citizens' Advisory Council
Belle Isle Park's Advisory Committee
Pigeon River Country Advisory Council