Rare Polio-Like Condition Suspected In Ingham County Man

Local health officials said an Ingham County man is currently being monitored for a rare-condition that causes polio-like symptoms.

The 50-year old is one of four patients that are suspected of having acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, a disease that affects the spinal cord and weakens a person’s limbs.

The condition is especially common in children, the other three cases of this rare disease in Michigan were found in children according to health officials.

Linda Vail, is the Ingham County Health Officer.

“What we want people to know, people in general and especially parents because this primarily impacts children is to make sure that they contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible if they see any symptoms that might lead them to believe that this is what’s going on,” “For example, your child is not using an arm or something like that.”

There have been four documented cases of AFM in Michigan so far. Nationwide, 62 cases of the disease have been confirmed this year.

Vail said the disease is very rare and not itself contagious. The actual source of the condition is still unclear.

“It’s likely to be caused by viruses sometimes it’s kind of a subsequent thing after a virus. So it’s not directly caused by a specific virus that we identify, or some environmental issues. It’s a little unclear."

Vail said prevention should include keeping up with basic health hygiene like hand washing.