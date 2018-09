Topic: Effect of Independent & GOP support for Whitmer in race for Governor. Guest: Sean McBrearty, Clean Water Action Program Organizer.

Watch it at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses the effect of Republican and Independent support for Gretchen Whitmer on the race for governor. The guest is Sean McBrearty from the Clean Water Action program whose group is seeking to shut down pipeline 5. Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.