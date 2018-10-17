Relive the Moment: Three Years Ago Jalen Watts-Jackson Became MSU Legend

Three years ago on this day, Jalen Watts-Jackson trasformed himself into a man who will forever live in Michigan State lore.

With the Spartans down 21-23 at Michigan Stadium, and just 10 seconds remaining against the Michigan Wolverines, punter Blake O'Neill fumbled a punt. Watts-Jackson recovered the football and ran down the left sideline, crossing the goalline to give MSU an improbable 27-23 win. Watts-Jackson would suffer a broken hip on the play, as his clueless teammates crowded around him in celebration, not knowing their teammate was injured.

Relive the historic moment below and watch the raw celebration footage that Current Sports host Al Martin and engineer Isaac Constans captured after the MSU victory.