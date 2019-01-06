Rep. Slotkin To Be Sworn-In & Open Office In Lansing

  • Elissa Slotkin
    Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)
Lansing's new congresswoman will soon be sworn in again and open a Lansing office next weekend.

Eighth congressional district representative Elissa Slotkin will have a “Michigan” swearing in. 

It will happen next Sunday afternoon at the Lansing Center. According to a press release, the public is invited to attend starting at noon.

After the ceremony, Rep. Slotkin will open her new constituent office in Lansing. According to her congressional website it is located at 1100 W. Saginaw Street #3A, near the corner of West Saginaw Street and MLK Blvd. 

“So we have to have a place where we can actually hear from people, talk about the issues that affect people on the ground, talk about how legislation in Washington affects people on the ground," said Rep. Slotkin in an interview with WKAR on January 3.

Rep. Slotkin also plans to have satellite offices in Rochester and in Livingston County.

Rep. Slotkin is a former CIA officer who defeated Republican incumbent Mike Bishop in the November 2018 election. 

The 8th congressional district race was part of the "blue wave" that helped switch control of the US House of Representatives from GOP to Democratic control.

Capitol Connection
Elissa Slotkin
8th Congressional District

