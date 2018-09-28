Retired Psychologist Loses License In Larry Nassar Scandal

A retired psychologist has agreed to give up his license after being accused of failing to report assault allegations against Larry Nassar back in 2004.

Michigan regulators said Friday that 79-year-old Gary Stollak didn't contest the allegation that he violated state law by failing to report abuse of a minor. Stollak was a psychologist and counselor at Michigan State University.

A woman says she was molested by Nassar when she was a girl during family visits to his Lansing-area home. She says she told Stollak about the abuse, but Nassar denied it and no police report was made.

Stollak has said he doesn't remember the 2004 event because of a stroke. Nassar's victims say it's an example of how people in authority missed chances to stop him.

MSU
Larry Nassar
East Lansing
Michigan
psychology

