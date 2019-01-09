Robin Pizzo | Station Profile

WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo | What are the primary goals of WKAR Family's educational outreach initiatives?

"Our primary goal is to be a bridge and support for both families and children to reach their greatest potentialdemonstrated in educational outcomes and social-emotional wellbeing.

WKAR Family is positioned to move the needle in helping kids learn while honoring and celebrating all the efforts of our most valuable partners: parents and teachers. I'm thrilled we offer the #1 trusted educational media brand in children's programming, and the very best part of my job is presenting that programming in direct community engagements and outreach."