Say Hi to WKAR at the 2018 MSU Homecoming Parade!

  • WKAR Family crew walking in the 2017 MSU Homecoming Parade
    WKAR Family in the 2017 MSU Homecoming Parade
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Friday, October 5 at 6pm in East Lansing | Look for your favorite WKAR personalities in the parade, and be sure to grab some great giveaways! 

Curious Crew, Current Sports, family, friends, and fans of WKAR will be there as well as Super Why and WordGirl!

Featuring more than 130 entries, the parade also includes the Spartan Marching Band, the MSU Alumni Band, student organizations, MSU athletic teams and dance teams, MSU colleges and departments, Greek sororities and fraternities, East Lansing community groups, Michigan high school bands, and much more.

The parade begins at the corner of Abbot and Burcham, travels south on Abbot, east on Grand River Avenue through East Lansing, south at Collingwood entrance, south on Farm Lane and concludes at the corner of Farm and Shaw Lanes.

For more information, please visit MSU Homecoming Parade

In Your Community
staytuned
events
Autumnwatch: New England

