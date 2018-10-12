Schuette, Whitmer Trade Shots On Health Care, Taxes

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette traded shots on health care, taxes and other issues in their first head-to-head debate in Michigan's race for governor.

The two met Friday night in Grand Rapids, and they pulled no punches.

He criticized her "extreme agenda" of raising taxes and said she accomplished nothing during her 14 years in the Legislature.

She blasted him for suing to block the federal health law that led to more people becoming insured and said when President Donald Trump says jump, Schuette says "how high?"

They also fought over the prosecution of sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

The two are vying to succeed Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term-limited, in what is a top race for Democrats nationally. Whitmer has led in polls.