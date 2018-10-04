Shakespeare Uncovered | Season Three

Fridays, Oct. 12-26, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Shakeseare Uncovered returns for a third season to bring you the stories behind the stories of Shakespeare's greatest plays.

The ambitious series concludes with celebrated new hosts Helen Hunt, F. Murray Abraham, Romola Garai, Brian Cox, Simon Russell Beale and Sir Antony Sher, who seamlessly weave their personal passions with history, biography, iconic performances and new analysis to tell the stories behind the stories of Shakespeare’s famous works. The final season investigates “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “Measure for Measure,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Winter’s Tale” and “Richard III.”

Episode 1 | Friday, Oct. 12

Explore this exquisite comedy of comparison and contrast with Oscar winner Helen Hunt.

Episode 2 | Friday, Oct. 12

Untangle the controversies of "The Merchant of Venice" with host F. Marray Abraham.

Episode 3 | Friday, Oct. 19

Delve deeper into "Measure for Measure" with host Ramola Garai.

Episode 4 | Friday, Oct. 19

Analyze the implications of "Julius Ceaser" in today's world with host Brian Cox.

Episode 5 | Friday, Oct. 26

Uncover the romance and betrayals in "The Winter's Tale" with host Simon Russell Beale.

Episode 6 | Friday, Oct. 26

Learn more about the historical figure behind Shakespeare's "Richard III" with host Sir Antony Sher.

Shakespeare Uncovered reveals not just the elements in the play, but the history of the play itself.