Sheriff: No Federal Probe of Plane Crash That Killed Charlotte Pilot

By 9 minutes ago
  • Police Lights
    publicdomainpictures

A sheriff says federal authorities have declined to investigate a small plane crash on a Lake Michigan island.

The crash last weekend on Beaver Island killed Donald Falik, a 72-year-old pilot from Eaton County, near Lansing.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra says the Federal Aviation Administration has no plan to travel to northern Michigan, even when the government shutdown ends. He says he finds it "unusual."

The sheriff says the cause of the crash — mechanical or pilot error — might never be known. Beaver Island is off the northwestern tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The FAA couldn't be reached for comment Thursday because of the government shutdown.

Tags: 
Beaver Island
plane crash
Donald Falik

Related Content

Charlotte Man Killed In Beaver Island Plane Crash

By Dec 31, 2018
Police Lights
publicdomainpictures

A 72-year-old pilot has died in the crash of a small plane on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.

Hemingway Sculpture Missing From Beaver Island

By Ben Thorp Jun 28, 2018
Hemingway Sculpture - Cynthia Hector-Johnson
Cynthia Hector-Johnson

A sculpture commemorating Ernest Hemingway is missing from outside the Beaver Island Public Library.

79-Year-Old Pilot Escapes Serious Injury In Michigan Crash

By Jul 19, 2017
soybean field
flickr/Ken

Authorities say a 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing and flipping a small plane as he came in to land at a grass landing strip in Michigan.

Teen Pilot in Fatal Detroit Crash ran out of Gas

By Jun 15, 2017

Federal investigators say an 18-year-old pilot in Detroit had run out of gas when his plane crashed and a woman was killed.