Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge Announces New Hunt Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay Creative Commons

Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.

Mlive.com reports that under a new hunt plan, hunters can go after migratory birds, upland game species such as turkey and small game such as red foxes, in specifically designated areas in the refuge that are consistent with state regulations.

The small game hunting season opened on Saturday and the refuge will host a Youth Deer Hunt on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. Archery deer hunts will open on Oct. 5 and waterfowl hunts will open Oct. 13 by lottery.

For more information on the hunt plan, this year's hunts, regulations and a map of the property, call the refuge office at 989-777-5930.

