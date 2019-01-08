Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR Shutdown Impacts Native Americans' Ability To Get Health Services By editor • 2 hours ago Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 8, 2019 7:11 am Rachel Martin talks to Kerry Hawk-Lessard of Native American Lifelines, who explains how her group will run out of money to pay for health services, if the government shutdown persists. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.