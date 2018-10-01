Slaying Suspect Hurt In Chase Is Jailed After Hospital Stay

Authorities say a 33-year-old homicide suspect who was injured while exchanging gunfire with officers on a freeway in western Michigan is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Adam Nolin was charged while hospitalized Friday with assault with intent to murder, fleeing and eluding and weapons charges in connection with the police chase.

Court records on Monday don't yet list a lawyer for him.

Police say 27-year-old Tia Randall was fatally shot Thursday at a mobile home park in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming. Officers later spotted a pickup Nolin was driving and chased it into Grand Rapids, where it crashed on U.S. highway 131.

They say Nolin was struck by a police cruiser before being taken into custody. No officers were hurt. He hasn't been charged in the slaying.

