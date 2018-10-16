Snyder Vetoes Bills To Exempt Aircraft Parts From Taxation

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed legislation that would have exempted more aircraft parts from state taxes.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that parts used in commercial aircraft or installed on aircraft that fly into the state temporarily for repairs already are exempt from sales and use taxes.

He says he's concerned about extending the exemption to additional aircraft parts until the state has "a more complete picture on incoming revenues" and other budget impacts.

He says signing the bills would have been a "change in course from the fiscally responsible principles" followed under his watch.

The tax breaks would have been worth $4 million a year.

The bills won approval 36-0 in the Senate last month after being passed in the House in May on 71-37 and 70-38 votes.