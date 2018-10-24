Southwestern Michigan City's Water Under Advisory For Lead

The southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor's water system is under a state advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of lead were found in drinking water.

The Herald-Palladium reports the advisory from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality notes that out of water samples collected from 30 homes this summer eight were above an action level for lead.

The advisory says the Berrien County Health Department has detected no increase in lead levels in young children.

City Manager Darwin Watson says residents are being advised to take steps to reduce the amount of lead in drinking water, including running cold water for three to five minutes before drinking or cooking with it. Bottled water is being recommended for preparing bottled water.

Flint and other cities have faced problems with lead-tainted water.

