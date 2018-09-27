Stalled Roadwork To Resume After Builders End Union Lockout

More than 150 stalled road projects across Michigan will resume because road builders have agreed to end a lockout of a union of heavy equipment operators.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the end of the labor impasse Thursday.

He says the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association will stop its lockout of the Operating Engineers 324 union that has lasted more than three weeks.

Union members will report to work immediately, and the priority will be for projects that can be finished before the arrival of winter weather.

Snyder, who met with both sides earlier this week, says the contractors and union will use professional mediation through the winter to help them negotiate a new contract.

