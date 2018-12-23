State Auditor: Snyder Veto Could Harm Scrutiny Of Government

  • Michigan Capitol
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan's auditor general is criticizing Gov. Rick Snyder's veto of a bill that would have guaranteed access to certain information held by state agencies, especially information held in electronic form.

Snyder called the bill an "unconstitutional overreach" Friday in his veto message of House Bill 4259. But the Office of Auditor General disagreed on Twitter, saying the governor's veto "could shield some exec branch activity from independent oversight."

Auditor General Doug Ringler says any record requests are related to audits and examinations of how state government is operating. It's a power granted in the Michigan Constitution.

Ringler's staff told lawmakers that they've occasionally experienced delays in getting records from state agencies due to concerns about releasing confidential information.

The auditor general has produced some unflattering reviews about the Snyder administration. A September audit found widespread failures in the agency that is supposed to protect children.

