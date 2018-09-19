Suburban Detroit Nature Center Getting Rededication

By 44 minutes ago
  • Pixabay Creative Commons

A 33-acre (13-hectare) nature center north of Detroit is being rededicated to mark a new partnership between Macomb County and Clinton Township.

The county's Public Works office says the ceremony is scheduled Wednesday at the James B. and Ann V. Nicholson Nature Center and Floodplain Conservation Easement in Clinton Township.

The township will provide routine maintenance on the county-owned nature center that was created in 2009. The property is expected to remain mostly undeveloped. It is home to a variety of trees and birds, and fox, heron, coyotes and raccoons.

The north branch of the Clinton River and several walking trails run through the property.

Officials hope the partnership will make residents more aware of the nature center.

Tags: 
Clinton Township
Detroit
Nature Center
Nature

Related Content

Officials Hope Detroit-Area Fatberg Offers Teaching Moment

By Sep 12, 2018
Sewer
Pixabay Creative Commons

Officials in suburban Detroit hope the discovery of a large fatberg in a sewer line will help educate the public about what shouldn't go down the drain.

Event To Celebrate Spirit Of Detroit Sculpture's Anniversary

By Sep 16, 2018
Detroit skyline
haljackey / flickr creative commons

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the dedication of the Spirit of Detroit sculpture.

Photography Festival To Celebrate Detroit, Suburbs Diversity

By Sep 15, 2018
Pixabay Creative Commons

A civil and human rights organization is holding an outdoor photography festival celebrating diverse people, places and perspectives in Detroit and its suburbs.

Michigan, Harvard Focus On Detroit Poverty, Opioid Problems

By Sep 12, 2018
pills in hand
flickr/frankieleon

The University of Michigan and Harvard University are teaming up to tackle poverty and opioid addiction in Detroit.