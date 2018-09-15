Suit Over Michigan Gay Couples Denied Adoptions Can Proceed

By 23 hours ago
  • Rainbow Flag
    File Photo / WKAR

A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit which says Michigan is illegally allowing faith-based groups to reject same-sex couples who want to adopt children or become foster parents.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said in an order issued Friday that the couples had successfully argued that the faith-based groups' religious screening practices harmed them.

The Detroit News reports that Borman wrote in his order that the groups' practices denied the couples "the same opportunities to work with a child placing agency that is available to every other family in Michigan seeking to adopt."

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit in September 2017, alleging that Michigan is violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing groups to use a religious test to carry out public services. 

Tags: 
adoption
gay rights

Related Content

ACLU Sues MI After Adoption Agencies Deny Same-Sex Couples

By Katie Cook Sep 25, 2017
Kristy and Dana Dumont
Kristy Dumont / WKAR-MSU

Two Michigan agencies are denying a same-sex couple from Dimondale the chance to adopt a child, and the ACLU is suing Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services because of it.

 

ACLU Says Michigan Can’t Pay Adoption Agencies That Reject Same-Sex Couples

By Sep 20, 2017

Michigan is facing a new lawsuit over same-sex couple adoptions. As Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta reports, the ACLU says the state can’t let adoption agencies that take public money turn away same-sex couples.


Research on parenting to figure in federal same sex marriage trial

By Feb 25, 2014
Flickr - Melvin_Es

A federal judge in Detroit will hear opening arguments today on a case that could potentially overturn Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage. In 2012, two lesbian nurses sued Governor Rick Snyder and Attorney General Bill Schuette. The couple is raising three special needs children, but they cannot legally adopt them unless they are married.

State Rep. Frustrated With Lack of Protection for LGBTQ Community

By Jul 22, 2018
Jon Hoadley
Rick Pluta / WKAR-MSU

Despite many firsts for the LGBTQ community in the United States, Michigan has yet to add statewide protections for this group. 