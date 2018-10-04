Suspended Holt Teacher Faces Criminal Sexual Conduct Charge

A teacher suspended at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt last spring has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct related to touching.

Holt Superintendent David Hornak has sent a letter to district parents updating the status of fifth grade teacher and coach Patrick Daley.

Daley was placed on a leave of absence when concerns were first raised.

In the letter, Hornak says the district is looking into tenure charges to terminate Daley’s employment.

The letter goes on to offer counseling and ask for any additional information regarding Daley.