Thursday AM Roundup: Nassar Scandal Update, Roads & Marijuana Infused Beer

Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth and Morning Edition Host Emily Fox discuss the week’s political news.

Interview with Cheyna Roth.

Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is in court today. She’s been charged with two counts of lying to law enforcement. She denied knowing about sexual assault allegations against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar years ago. Two women will be in court today to say they told Klages that Nassar assaulted them but Klages didn’t do anything about it.

Roth says the hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence against Klages to send the case to circuit court for trail. She says Klages’ lawyer has been vocal about Klages’ innocence and he’s also implied that these charges are politically motivated.

Roth also talks about why there’s a major roadwork stoppage across the state and not a lot of solutions have been made on the issue, despite intervention from Governor Rick Snyder.

Our pothole-covered roads are already pretty bad in Michigan and Roth says, “I think it’s fair to say that a lot of them aren’t going to get better any time soon.”

Roth also gave an update on what the legislature has been working on this week.

That includes legislation to allow online voter registration and a proposal to ban marijuana-infused beer. Yes, you read that right: Marijuana. Infused. Beer. That’s apparently a thing and lawmakers don’t want it to come to Michigan.