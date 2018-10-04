Touched by Cancer | Pop-Up Stories Lansing

Thu., Oct. 25, 6:30pm at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center | So many of us have been touched by cancer in some way.

As part of WKAR’s next public storytelling event, we invite you to tell a short story either about your own battle or how someone else’s impacted you.

If you want to sign up to tell a story, or request additional information or assistance for persons with disabilities, please email Laura Michels at michel59@wkar.org.

Stories should be true, firsthand accounts. They should be around five minutes long, family and FCC friendly. If you don't have a story to share, come enjoy yourself as an audience member!

Pop-Up Stories Lansing is a mobile storytelling collaboration between WKAR, MSU Residential College in the Arts and Humanities, and community partners.

For more information about this event and other Pop-Up Stories, visit facebook.com/PopUpStoriesLansing.