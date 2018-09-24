Related Programs: 
Tri-County Metro Statistical Area Population Grows With Addition of Shiawassee

  Bob Trezise portrait
    Bob Trezise is CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP)
    David Trumpie / Lansing Economic Area Partnership

Shiawassee County has been added to the Metropolitan Statistical Area of Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. The addition of 70,000 people sends the region past the half-million population mark.

According to a press release, Lansing Economic Area Partnership CEO Bob Trezise sees the move as an economic turning point. Trezise says the increased regional population could lead to more grant money for the four counties.

Shiawassee was moved into the Lansing area’s MSA due to the number of people who live there but commute to Lansing and East Lansing for work. As a result, the four counties can boast a population of more than 546,000.

