Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk The Trump Administration's Tariffs On China Are Not Having The Desired Effect So Far By Jim Zarroli • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 12, 2018 5:08 pm Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.