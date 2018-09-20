Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Ugandan Opposition Lawmaker Met With Large Military Presence Upon Arrival Back Home By Eyder Peralta • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on September 20, 2018 7:14 pm Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.