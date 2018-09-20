Univ. of Michigan President Getting $852K Salary & Contract Extension

By 31 minutes ago
  • Mark Schlissel
    University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel
    University of Michigan

Regents at the University of Michigan plan to extend the contract of President Mark Schlissel for five years.

The university said Thursday that its governing board also is giving Schlissel a 3.5 percent raise.

His new base salary is $852,346.

Schlissel is in the fifth year of a five-year contract. Andrew Richner, chairman of the Board of Regents, says the university is "doing exceedingly well" under Schlissel's leadership.

Schlissel told regents that he appreciates the "vote of confidence."

He was provost, the chief academic officer, at Brown University before going to Ann Arbor in 2014.

Tags: 
University of Michigan
Mark Schlissel

Related Content

Michigan, Harvard Focus On Detroit Poverty, Opioid Problems

By Sep 12, 2018
pills in hand
flickr/frankieleon

The University of Michigan and Harvard University are teaming up to tackle poverty and opioid addiction in Detroit.

University Of Michigan To Create Diplomacy Center With Gift

By Sep 5, 2018

The University of Michigan will create a foreign policy engagement hub in Ann Arbor with a $10 million gift from alumni Ron and Eileen Weiser.

Mastodon Skeleton Reassembly Gets Underway At U. Of Michigan

By Aug 11, 2018

Remains of a mastodon that perished millennia ago are being put back together at the University of Michigan.

University Of Michigan Considers Changing Investment Policy

By Aug 5, 2018

University of Michigan officials are considering allowing financial administrators to make investment decisions outside of public meetings.

U of Michigan Says Safety Paramount in Possible Spencer Talk

By Nov 22, 2017
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty it'll occur, President Mark Schlissel revealed Tuesday.