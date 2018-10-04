Univ. of Michigan Reaches $5 Billion In Fundraising Campaign

By 54 minutes ago

The University of Michigan has raised $5 billion so far during its multi-year fundraising campaign that's scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2018.

University President Mark Schlissel announced Thursday the "Victors for Michigan " campaign reached that mark with support from more than 382,000 donors.

He says in a statement it's "further evidence of the power of the University of Michigan family."

Of the total, the school says more than $1.1 billion is for student support such as undergraduate and graduate scholarships and fellowships.

More than $1.4 billion is directed to advance patient care, research and education at Michigan Medicine, the school's academic medical center.

The fundraising campaign publicly launched in 2013 with a $4 billion goal, a mark that was surpassed in 2017. The campaign ends Dec. 31.

Tags: 
University of Michigan
Mark Schlissel
Victors for Michigan
fundraising

Related Content

University Of Michigan-Led Effort Explores 'Active Learning'

By Oct 1, 2018
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

Boosting student engagement in science, technology, engineering and math classrooms is the aim of a federal grant going to the University of Michigan and other schools.

University Of Michigan Asks For Review Of Misconduct Ruling

By Sep 24, 2018
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

The University of Michigan has asked a federal appeals court to set aside a decision giving students accused of sexual misconduct at universities the right to cross-examine accusers at disciplinary hearings.

Univ. of Michigan President Getting $852K Salary & Contract Extension

By Sep 20, 2018
Mark Schlissel
University of Michigan

Regents at the University of Michigan plan to extend the contract of President Mark Schlissel for five years.

Michigan, Harvard Focus On Detroit Poverty, Opioid Problems

By Sep 12, 2018
pills in hand
flickr/frankieleon

The University of Michigan and Harvard University are teaming up to tackle poverty and opioid addiction in Detroit.

U of Michigan Says Safety Paramount in Possible Spencer Talk

By Nov 22, 2017
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty it'll occur, President Mark Schlissel revealed Tuesday.