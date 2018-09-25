Vote for your favorite book today! | PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger | The Great American Read

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger talks about her favorite book, the Great Gatsby.



The Great American Read is an eight-part series, hosted by Meredith Vieira, that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

The series is the centerpiece of an ambitious multi-platform digital, educational and community outreach campaign, designed to get the country reading and passionately talking about books.

Vote for your favorite book!

Vote at pbs.org/greatamericanread and through hashtag voting via Facebook and Twitter using #GreatReadPBS.