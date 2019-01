The 116th Congress is beginning its first session today, and Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives. Watch the first day of actions live, including the election for House Speaker, which Nancy Pelosi is expected to win, and a vote on new House rules.

<iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" scrolling="auto" src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/tYxskLXU-5qkQag5F.html" width="640"></iframe>