Watch Live: President Trump Address United Nations General Assembly

By 2 hours ago
Tags: 
Donald Trump
United Nations
UN General Assembly

Related Content

Vice-President Pence Makes Third Appearance In Michigan In Less Than A Month

By Sep 13, 2018
Mike Pence
whitehouse.gov

Vice-President Mike Pence made his third appearance in Michigan in just over a month. He told a crowd the President Trump's economic policies are helping our state and he remembered Rich DeVos.

Trump Approves Michigan Disaster Request After June Floods

By Aug 3, 2018
Flooding
WKAR-MSU File photo

President Donald Trump has approved Michigan's request for a disaster declaration following severe flooding in June in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Watch Live: Trump Press Conference With Italian PM

By Jul 30, 2018

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte has been in the office for a few months. His approach to government in Italy has been compared to that of Donald Trump in the United States. Italy has recently hardened its approach to immigration, for instance, and challenged European Union partners. Trump, for his part, has expressed support for Conte, at one point tweeting that "the people of Italy got it right!" Watch the news conference live.