Watch Live: President Trump Address United Nations General Assembly

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Conte has been in the office for a few months. His approach to government in Italy has been compared to that of Donald Trump in the United States. Italy has recently hardened its approach to immigration, for instance, and challenged European Union partners. Trump, for his part, has expressed support for Conte, at one point tweeting that "the people of Italy got it right!" Watch the news conference live.