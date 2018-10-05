Watch Live: US Senate Vote on Brett Kavanaugh By NPR News • 17 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email President Donald J. Trump (left) looks ahead as Judge Brett Kavanaugh (right) makes a speech after being nominated to the US Supreme Court by Trump. Screen shot from PBS NewsHour In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Watch the proceedings live. WATCH HERE: Tags: Brett KavanaughSupreme CourtU.S. Supreme CourtDonald TrumpTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Watch Live: Senate Cloture Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh By NPR News • 23 hours ago Liam James Doyle / NPR The Senate is taking a procedural vote on whether or not to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward. Watch the proceedings on the Senate floor live. Watch Live: Kavanaugh-Ford Testify Before Senate Judiciary By Reginald Hardwick • Sep 26, 2018 Liam James Doyle / NPR Thu. Sep. 27, 10 a.m. ET (approx.) | Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Michigan Governor Critical Of Attacks On Kavanaugh Accuser By Associated Press • Sep 24, 2018 WKAR-MSU Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says attacks on a woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct could deter people with similar stories to contact authorities. Watch Live: Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh By Reginald Hardwick • Sep 6, 2018 Michigan Leaders React To President's Supreme Court Pick By Reginald Hardwick • Jul 10, 2018 Screen shot from PBS NewsHour In Michigan, reaction to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh was split along party lines. Listen Listening... / 0:46 WKAR's Reginald Hardwick reports on Michigan reacton to President Trump's pick of Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS.