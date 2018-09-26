Whitmer Calls For End To 'Retirement Tax,' Rips Schuette

By 50 minutes ago
  • Gretchen Whitmer photo
    flickr creative commons

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is calling for the elimination of Michigan's "retirement tax" in a new TV ad airing in the governor's race.

The 30-second ad launched Wednesday is funded by a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association.

In the ad, Whitmer criticizes her Republican opponent, Bill Schuette, for calling a 2011 overhaul that included a business tax cut and the taxation of retirement income "great news for Michigan taxpayers."

When Gov. Rick Snyder took office, he and the Republican-controlled Legislature slashed business taxes and began partially or fully taxing pensions and other retirement income.

Schuette, who is pushing a broader income tax cut, says he also favors eliminating the "pension tax."

Schuette's campaign says his statement about the tax overhaul was clearly a reference to reducing business taxes.

Tags: 
Gretchen Whitmer
Retirement tax
Michigan gubernatorial race
Democratic Governors Association
Bill Schuette

