Whitmer Denies GOP Ad Alleging Refusal To Prosecute Nassar

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is denying the Michigan Republican Party's allegation that she refused to prosecute Larry Nassar for sexual assaults.

The GOP makes the attack in a digital ad, days after Republican Bill Schuette launched TV ads in which a victim's parents praise the attorney general's work to convict the former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, a Whitmer ally, calls the charge "a lie."

MSU police chief Jim Dunlap told The Detroit News last year that when Whitmer was Ingham County's interim prosecutor, she wanted to proceed with child porn charges against Nassar but not sex assault charges.

Whitmer has said MSU never gave her relevant police reports before Schuette correctly took jurisdiction because the assaults occurred in two counties.

