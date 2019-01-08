Whitmer Seeks To Ensure Equal Pay For Female State Employees

  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a directive aimed at ensuring that female state employees are paid the same as men doing equivalent work.

The order issued Tuesday prohibits state departments and agencies from inquiring about a job applicant's current or previous salaries until making a conditional offer of employment, including proposed compensation. The state also cannot retrieve the same information by searching public records or databases.

Whitmer, a Democrat who took office last week, says asking job applicants about their salary history can perpetuate the gender wage gap. She says her directive "is about doing what's right."

Her order does not prevent an applicant from volunteering information about compensation, but the applicant's refusal to do so must not be considered in an employment decision.

