Whitmer Will Become Governor On New Year’s Day

Michigan’s next governor will be sworn into office Tuesday. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth brings us details of the event.

The festivities begin at 10:30, but the actual swearing in will take place at noon. Everything is outside in the January cold, in front of the State Capitol.

When it comes to certain details – like what people will say – governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer isn’t talking.

“No! laughs – You’re good Cheyna, but you’re not that good. You’re not getting it out of me” Whitmer said.

There will be a performance by the 12th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard, a parade of flags, a 19-gun salute, and more. Those events are free and open to the public.

After the swearing in, there will be a black-tie optional event at the Cobo Center in Detroit. It’s free, but tickets are required for that event.