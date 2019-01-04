WKAR News Welcomes Politics and Government Reporter Abigail Censky

WKAR News welcomes Abigail Censky as the new politics and government reporter! Let's get to know her with a quick Q&A:

You grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, what are you going to miss most about your home state?

I'll miss the people there the most! I have a lot of family in the area and I went to school out of state, so it was nice to be able to spend time with them for a while. I'll also miss Forest Park (St. Louis' crown jewel IMHO), the food, and my favorite coffee shops!

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

If I had a superpower I would like to be able to tell when someone is lying!

During your childhood you traveled a lot due to your father’s job, what was your favorite trip and why?

My favorite trips have actually been trips that we took just for fun as a family. My dad's job allowed us to tag-along with him a lot, but it instilled a love for traveling and experiencing new places in our whole family. My favorite trips would probably be the trips we've taken to Alaska to visit family up there, or the trip we took to the Czech Republic and Norway. We were all living in different places that summer and we met up with our exchange student from Australia (who we hadn't seen in years) in Prague. Then, we all traveled to Norway to visit my Mom's friend (who was an exchange student to Kansas when my mom was a little girl)! Exchanges were a big part of my parents life and both my sister and I also did exchanges, so it was really fun to see that spirit of international friendship carried on through the generations.

You have a lot of experience in-depth reporting on political and social issues, what is one way you disconnect and relax from it all?

I love to be outside! So, anything where I can unplug for a minute and turn off Twitter. I also love jogging, spinning, and yoga. Spending time with friends who could care less about politics is nice too! It's fun to hang out with people who are passionate about other things.

Do you have any New Year’s Resolutions?

Ooh, this is a tough one. I haven't made one yet. But, I guess I would say I resolve to pick up the phone and talk to people more instead of texting. I think it's easy to fall into a holding pattern of texting people. But, I really love getting voicemails or random phone calls from friends and family. So, I'll resolve to do that some more.