WKAR partners with Michigan Education Trust to provide books for kids

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Through twelve days in September, listeners of WKAR Radio combined efforts with Michigan Education Trust (MET) to provide more than 600 books to capital region children in need.



The public radio station from Michigan State University recently concluded its annual fall on-air fundraising campaign encouraging listeners to support the capital region's source for NPR News and classical music.

Through a special partnership with MET, every donation made to WKAR during the station’s fall campaign will provide a book for a child in need in our community.

The result? More than 600 books will be donated to children in the capital region.

"Each year, our listeners step up with financial support to provide news that matters and music that inspires for their community," said ShaDonna Crosby, WKAR director of annual giving. "Partnerships like this can channel the generous energy of our audience back to the community in so many ways."

"We're so glad to partner with WKAR on this important project," said Robin Lott, executive director of Michigan Education Trust, the state’s prepaid 529 college savings plan. “Reading plays such a vital role in every child’s education and their lifelong learning process.”

The fundraising drive concluded at midnight Sept. 30 and raised more than $97,000.

The next WKAR Radio Fundraiser takes place Spring 2019. Businesses and agencies wishing to partner with WKAR on a special community impact effort are asked to contact Judy Kehler, WKAR director of corporate partnerships, judy@wkar.org or (517) 884-4762.

