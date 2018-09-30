Wolf Dies After Capture For Relocation To Isle Royale Park

By 17 minutes ago
  • Pixabay Creative Commons

Officials say a gray wolf captured in Minnesota for relocation to Isle Royale National Park has died.

The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves from the U.S. and Canadian mainlands to the Lake Superior wilderness park in the next few years to rebuild a once thriving population.

A 4-year-old female and a 5-year-old male were successfully flown there and released this week.

But the park service said Friday night that another female died "despite the best efforts of the attending veterinarians" after being trapped, sedated and driven to a holding facility for a medical exam.

The park service says its wolf relocation team has adjusted procedures involving how long a captured wolf is held before transport to the island, as well as sedation measures used to reduce stress.

Tags: 
national parks
wildlife
Isle Royale
wolves

Related Content

New Quarter Commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

By Feb 7, 2018
Cruise ship off of shoreline
Courtesy / Pictured Rocks Cruises

A new quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge Announces New Hunt Plan

By Sep 17, 2018
Pixabay Creative Commons

Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.

Bath Residents React To Cougar Sighting

By Katie Cook Aug 28, 2017
MaryAnn Boylan shows off the cougar shirt she made with her students.
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

This past June marked the first time a cougar sighting in Michigan’s lower peninsula was ever confirmed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

 

But most residents of Bath Township, where the cougar was photographed, weren’t surprised. There have been rumors and unconfirmed cougar sightings for years.


Gov. Snyder Urges More Investment in Environment, Water Infrastructure

By Aug 30, 2018
men at podium
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Governor Rick Snyder is urging lawmakers to approve his proposals for cleaning up the environment and improving Michigan’s water infrastructure.

 

 