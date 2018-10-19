Related Program: 
Wood Running For Sixth Term On Lansing City Council

  • image of Lansing City Council member Carol Wood
    Lansing city council member at-large Carol Wood
    WKAR file photo / WKAR-MSU

In a Facebook post, Lansing city council president Carol Wood says she plans to run for another term as an at-large council member in 2019.

Wood says in the post that it has come to her attention that “some people have decided to run my life for me” by indicating that she isn’t going to run again. The statement goes on to say that she intends to run for “one more term.”

When asked on Facebook to clarify if she means to imply that another term would be her last, Wood responded that she’s taking “one term at a time.”

Wood was first elected to the council in 1999 and is now in her fifth term.

